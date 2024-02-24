"The next John Cena," "He'll be the new face of WWE" - Fans react to 26-year-old star breaking kayfabe during an interview

John Cena's legacy has left a mark on WWE, and no superstar has even come close to replicating the legacy of The Leader of Cenation in the modern era. Fans have reacted to a rising star's viral video in which he broke kayfabe during an interview to defend professional wrestling.

Lately, Austin Theory has been making waves on the internet ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. During an interview with The West Australian's editor-in-chief, Anthony De Ceglie, Theory broke kayfabe when the interview called professional wrestling fake.

This led to a heated argument between the two and A-Town eventually stormed off after teaching the journalist a thing or two about the sport. The WWE Universe reacted to the clip and believed that Theory was right to stand for the sport and defend its honor, whether it was planned or not.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's unclear if the entire argument was scripted or a real-life incident but fans have stood by Austin Theory defending the sport. It will be interesting to see what role A-Town will play at Elimination Chamber as he's been spotted alongside Grayson Waller ahead of the show.

Austin Theory recalls working a dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

In 2021, Austin Theory received his main roster call-up during the annual Draft. A-Town joined Monday Night RAW and became Vince McMahon's protege for a while. The two were often featured in segments, which led to an eventual push on the red brand.

During his time under the old regime, Theory heavily interacted with major players on the brand including Brock Lesnar. Speaking to The West Sport, Austin Theory recalled working his first Elimination Chamber match where he took an F5 from The Beast Incarnate at the top of the chamber:

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there."

Thankfully, Theory was not injured and went on to achieve more in his career as he won the next year's Chamber as the United States Champion.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.