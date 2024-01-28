"The next Paul Heyman guy," "The Problem Child of WWE" - Fans stunned as the only man to pin Gunther makes Royal Rumble debut

Gunther lasted over 30 minutes in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match to prove himself again. During the match, his face-off against the only man to have pinned him in WWE sent fans into a frenzy.

The Ring General was impressive once again in the 2024 Royal Rumble. He scored three eliminations and made a statement by outlasting many other top names.

During the 30-man elimination match, Bron Breakker made his Royal Rumble debut. Breakker was impressive in the ring and scored two massive eliminations as he took on Finn Balor and Jimmy Uso. However, the most entertaining part of his stay in the ring was his face-off with Gunther.

The former NXT Champion likely got the spot from Brock Lesnar, who was rumored to be part of the match before a recent controversy took him out of WWE’s plans. Breakker was the last man to pin Gunther in NXT, and the only one to do it in WWE in a singles match so far.

The spot was great, as it allowed fans to get a top moment in 2024. Many think that Bron Breakker could become the next Paul Heyman guy. A few pointed out that he was better than Brock Lesnar was in his prime.

Check out some fan reactions to Bron Breakker getting a top spot during the Royal Rumble match:

A fan thinks he's next in line to be managed by the great Paul Heyman.

Breakker replacing Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match did not come across as much of a surprise to some fans.

Some fans were hoping to see Bron Breakker replace Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

Many saw Bron Breakker as a much better choice than Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Some fans remembered that Bron was the last man to pin Gunther in the ring.

Breakker is a former NXT Champion who is known to have one of the best Spear in the industry. He certainly seems to have a bright future ahead of him, and WWE could consider him for some big spots in the coming months.

Gunther could face the former NXT Champion at WWE WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar was one of the top rumored names for the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Many fans wanted to see The Beast Incarnate show up to kickstart his rivalry with Gunther heading into WrestleMania 40.

However, recent allegations against the former Universal Champion reportedly drowned any plans for The Beast Incarnate. The Intercontinental Champion is now left without a direction for WrestleMania 40 after losing the Royal Rumble match.

Bron Breakker could take the spot as he could prove to be the perfect opponent for The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. He’s the last man to have pinned Gunther, and it would be great to see him beat the Intercontinental Champion again.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker move to the main roster soon?

