"The next Tribal Chief" - Fans push for 30-year-old WWE star to finally dethrone Roman Reigns after Money in the Bank

The impossible became possible at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 when Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in over three and a half years. However, fans have started to wonder if this could be repeated in the near future and pushed for Solo Sikoa to be the one to put the final nail in the coffin.

Money in the Bank 2023 was full of shocks and surprises, but the biggest moment of the night was Roman Reigns getting pinned in the middle of the ring by Jey Uso. The Usos lived up to their promise and taught The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer a very valuable lesson at the event.

Fans have started to wonder who will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns after his devastating loss at the premium live event. A majority of the audience has picked Solo Sikoa's name to become the next Tribal Chief and the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who has the best case to dethrone Roman Reigns from The Bloodline? Who has the best case to dethrone Roman Reigns from The Bloodline? 👀 https://t.co/62LynTeK6d

Very disgruntled bear @BR090802 @WrestlingWCC Jey’s the better story but Solo Sikoa is the one the company would choose if it was within the family. @WrestlingWCC Jey’s the better story but Solo Sikoa is the one the company would choose if it was within the family.

Mike @RealWintry @WrestlingWCC Solo. Even though Jey would be the better story, Solo has more credibility as a world champion. Go ahead and tell me who Jey beat as Main Event Jey Uso. You can’t because he didn’t beat anybody. Solo beat since called up: Riddle, Owens, sheamus, Rey, Sami…I rest my case @WrestlingWCC Solo. Even though Jey would be the better story, Solo has more credibility as a world champion. Go ahead and tell me who Jey beat as Main Event Jey Uso. You can’t because he didn’t beat anybody. Solo beat since called up: Riddle, Owens, sheamus, Rey, Sami…I rest my case

✰CJ @CromCroms @WrestlingWCC Story wise, Solo. Usos pushing him to become the next tribal chief so why not? @WrestlingWCC Story wise, Solo. Usos pushing him to become the next tribal chief so why not?

Tearful_Broski_(1K) @92Tearful . I'm goin for Solo he needs the attention n push @WrestlingWCC Solo should Get the Chances. Jey is already in the spotlight and Jimmy isn't showing much progress. #whateverHappens it Goes 🤔. I'm goin for Solo he needs the attention n push @WrestlingWCC Solo should Get the Chances. Jey is already in the spotlight and Jimmy isn't showing much progress. #whateverHappens it Goes 🤔💭. I'm goin for Solo he needs the attention n push

Daksh The King @DakshTheKing @WrestlingWCC Solo winning would push him to a much higher status because of his young age. Jey winning would be cinema but he doesn't need that, maybe if roman still had 2 championships jey would have challenged for Universal one. @WrestlingWCC Solo winning would push him to a much higher status because of his young age. Jey winning would be cinema but he doesn't need that, maybe if roman still had 2 championships jey would have challenged for Universal one.

While the audience also believes that Jey Uso can be the one to end The Tribal Chief, The Usos have vouched for Solo Sikoa to become the next Tribal Chief on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank 2023.

The Usos have called Roman Reigns to the Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns called for a Tribal Court and put the Honorary Uce on trial for his actions. During the session, Jey Uso vouched for Zayn. In return, Sami Zayn helped The Usos to retain their titles against The Judgment Day on RAW is XXX.

Last month, The Usos left The Bloodline after Jey Uso decided to go with his brother instead of Reigns and Sikoa in the group. The Usos have been fighting their own blood on Friday Night SmackDown for weeks before the two teams met at Money in the Bank 2023.

Jimmy, Jey, Roman, and Solo headlined the event with the tag team match and put on an all-time classic in London. The biggest shock of the night occurred when Main Event Jey pinned The Tribal Chief to win the match. The landscape of The Bloodline changed when Reigns got pinned after three and a half years in WWE.

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos will hold Roman Reigns in the Tribal Court. It will be interesting to see what Reigns has to say in his defense and for his past actions against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

What are your thoughts on Bloodline's storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes