"The one to defeat Roman Reigns" - WWE fans want 26-year-old star to "squash Logan Paul at WrestleMania" after major announcement

WWE SmackDown has Roman Reigns and Logan Paul as the two top male champions on the brand. However, fans believe that a 26-year-old star could take down both men in the coming months.

Logan Paul had an eventful night on SmackDown, where he faced The Miz in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The Maverick got the better of his opponent and pinned him for the win.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns had a very different showing on Friday night. The Tribal Chief introduced The Rock to The Bloodline, and the two men delivered thunderous promos to close out the latest episode of SmackDown.

One of the biggest stories on Friday Night SmackDown was the arrival of Bron Breakker to the blue brand. The current NXT Tag Team Champion arrived with General Manager Nick Aldis to sign his contract for a main roster move.

Following the show, fans took to X/Twitter to comment on Breakker’s move to the main roster. Many fans are excited to see him on the blue brand and think that he could get in the race for a title soon.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Bron Breakker’s arrival on SmackDown below:

WWE fans are excited to have Bron Breakker on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many people are ready to see him take down Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others are ready to see him go head-to-head with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others remember that he is still one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will need to watch their backs, and fans have a lot of faith in the 26-year-old star. The Big Bad Booty Nephew has the potential to go to the next level after having a good NXT Tag Team Championship run with Baron Corbin.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul could hold their titles till WWE WrestleMania 40

The next big premium live event scheduled for WWE is the Elimination Chamber: Perth. WWE Superstars will fly to Perth, Australia, for the show, where several big matches are scheduled to take place.

Surprisingly, Roman Reigns will not be part of the event, and hence, fans won’t see The Tribal Chief defend his title until WrestleMania 40. That will allow him to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship till The Show of Shows, where he will face Cody Rhodes.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, will compete at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Instead of defending his United States Championship, the Maverick will compete in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Since Paul only wrestles a few times a year, he will likely keep his title till WrestleMania 40, where he could face a top star.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker challenge Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE