"The only one left who can dethrone Roman" - WWE fans beg multi-time champion to return

Having been absent from the ring for more than seven months, many WWE fans are hoping they will not have to wait too long for the veteran R-Truth to make his return to the company.

The former United States and Tag Team Champion has not competed in the ring since November 1, 2022, on NXT after he suffered a torn quad injury during a match against the brash Australian star Grayson Waller.

Having recently undergone multiple surgeries on his injury, as well as regularly updating fans on his condition, Truth's biggest supporters are hoping to see him back in the ring very soon.

Following a recent post on social media, the 51-year-old was bombarded with multiple messages asking him to make his return, as well as others pitching creative ideas for him.

With the exception of a few spells outside of the company, R-Truth has been an integral part of the WWE locker room since 1999, having worked with some of the company's greatest-ever stars.

Former WWE Champion is reportedly expected to return soon

One performer who has also been out of action for the past few months is Bray Wyatt. The fiendish star was originally lined up to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 last April until he picked up his injury.

The Eater of Worlds made his official return to the company in October 2022 at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, after having been surprisingly released a year earlier. Despite the original fanfare during his comeback last year, Wyatt's mystique seemingly faded away as the months went on.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Bray Wyatt could make his return before SummerSlam. The staple event is set to take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 5.

"Bray Wyatt is expected to be back on the road for SummerSlam. Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy story is set to continue very shortly." (H/T Xero News)

Although Wyatt's booking over the years has left many fans questioning his spot on the card, he has still gone toe-to-toe with some of WWE's biggest names, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

