"The one person that has ever defeated Gunther" - Fans want 29-year-old star to face The Ring General for the title at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Gunther has added his name to the company's history as one of the most dominant champions in the Modern Era. However, finding a worthy opponent for The Ring General has become challenging. Fans have now started to push Ilja Dragunov's name as the champion's next challenger in London.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut on the blue brand and wasted no time before capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet. The Ring General has broken several records and has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era.

The Ring General is nearing a full year as the Intercontinental Champion, and no superstar has come close to beating Gunther inside the squared circle. Recently, fans began to push Ilja Dragunov's name as the champion's next challenger at WWEMoney in the Bank 2023, which takes place in London.

The idea of a rematch between the two former rivals has excited the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, there is a high chance that Dragunov will not be getting a sudden main roster call-up for a specific match against The Ring General.

Gunther's last title defense in WWE was against a member of The New Day

The New Day has been one of the most popular stables in recent times and decorated tag team stars in the company's history. In 2019, the stable started to focus on individual stories, which led to KofiMania, where Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In 2020, the stable focused on Big E and his journey as a singles star on the Blue brand. The Powerhouse of Positivity achieved enormous success during the Thunderdome Era. In less than two years, E won the Intercontinental Championship, MITB briefcase, and the WWE Championship.

Earlier this year, Kofi Kingston got injured ahead of WrestleMania 39. This left Xavier Woods alone on the Blue brand. After stacking a couple of victories against LA Knight, Woods challenged Gunther to a match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ultimately, The Ring General continued his reign of dominance and retained his title. Later, Imperium was drafted to the red brand during the annual event. Meanwhile, The New Day was also drafted to the same brand. It will be interesting to see if the two stables collide in the near future.

