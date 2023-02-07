"The one to put Lesnar into pasture"- Twitter erupts after 35-year-old WWE star teases first-time-ever match against Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is the dream opponent of many wrestlers. The Beast Incarnate has wrestled against a wide range of stars during his second stint with the company. Gunther also recently expressed his desire to face the former Universal Champion, and fans are excited by the thought of it.

Gunther and Lesnar came face-to-face for the first time at Royal Rumble 2023. The 35-year-old has been teasing a match against The Beast Incarnate ever since. During a recent interview on the Rob Brown Show, the Austrian star revealed that he would one a one-on-one match against Lesnar and feels that the latter could be his "end boss."

The Ring General's words caused a huge uproar in the internet wrestling community, with many salivating at the thought of the two powerhouses colliding inside the squared circle.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

"I've been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock (Leaner) could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point." - Gunther (via Rob Brown Show)



Could Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther happen at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest attractions, and the company is bound to put him in a marquee match at the biggest wrestling event of the year. The Beast Incarnate has wrestled some of the top stars at WrestleMania over the years.

Lesnar is currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The duo even collided at Crown Jewel last November, where the former picked up the victory. However, their rivalry continued after the All-Mighty attacked Lesnar after the bell. The Beast Incarnate returned to RAW before Royal Rumble to cost Lashley a chance to win the United States Championship.

The animosity between the two was also displayed in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar within a short span of time. The former Universal Champion will reportedly be present on the red brand this week, where one can expect him to once again go after Lashley.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse A Last Man Standing match for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley trilogy would rule. A Last Man Standing match for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley trilogy would rule. https://t.co/wRynxDSStP

Lesnar is also slated to work at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal, where he could have the third match against Bobby Lashley. This could also mean that the former Universal Champion could be free to face Gunther at the Showcase of Immortals.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar face Gunther in WWE? Sound off in the comments, and let us know!

