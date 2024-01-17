"THE ONE TO DETHRONE ROMAN," "Contract tampering"- WWE Universe erupts after Nick Aldis tries to recruit top RAW star

WWE star Nick Aldis has changed the entire landscape of the blue brand since becoming the General Manager in October 2023.

He has been very hands-on with weekly proceedings on SmackDown, having brought Kevin Owens and Randy Orton over from RAW to strengthen the roster. However, he's also a man of principle and has grown tired of The Bloodline's antics.

Nick Aldis has forced The Tribal Chief to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal-Four-Way match at Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The British star has truly found his footing as the SmackDown General Manager and has presented himself as an opportunist. He recently attempted to bring another current RAW Superstar to SmackDown.

Nick Aldis took to his official X/Twitter handle to send a message of support to Jinder Mahal and agreed that he has been 'overlooked' under Adam Pearce. The TNA legend stated that he's open to a conversation with The Modern-Day Maharaja about joining the blue brand:

"Best of luck to @JinderMahal in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match tonight on #RAW; I agree with you Mr. Mahal, you have been overlooked...on Raw. However, management has had a bit of a shake-up in recent months, and I'll think you'll find that #SmackDown is the land of opportunity, and I am always open to a conversation."

Despite his valiant effort, Jinder Mahal failed to dethrone Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event of RAW last night. He has yet to respond to Aldis' offer, but fans have gone berserk over the possibility of Mahal jumping ship to SmackDown.

Some fans think Jinder Mahal could be an ideal choice to dethrone Roman Reigns, while others accused Nick Aldis of contract tampering. Check out the reactions below:

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis opens up about Roman Reigns

Speaking on The Bump, Nick Aldis made it clear that while Roman Reigns may be a generational talent, he's not bigger than the Stamford-based promotion:

"Well, management in WWE is all about sending a message and setting a tone. You're managing a lot of egos, you're managing a lot of agendas. But your number one priority, your number one focus has to be the WWE Universe. So the way I see it, while Roman [Reigns] is absolutely a generational talent, and absolutely one of the pillars of WWE. He's just a man, and WWE is always bigger than any one person."

As for Jinder Mahal, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him next. Will he enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match or join the SmackDown roster? Only time will tell.

