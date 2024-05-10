"The place is nicer than most apartments I've ever lived in" - CM Punk details how he spent his time stuck at WWE HQ

WWE Backlash France kicked off a new season following WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, CM Punk got locked in a bathroom at the HQ before the show. The Straight Edge Star recently explained how he spent time in the HQ head of Monday Night RAW.

CM Punk has largely contributed to the weekly product since WrestleMania XL, when he cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins. On the road to rehab, Punk got stuck in the HQ's bathroom and explored the place before RAW in Hartford.

Recently, WWE's YouTube channel uploaded a video where The Second City Saint detailed how he spent his time at the headquarters after getting out of the bathroom.

"When I tell you this is the most high-tech facility I've ever been in, it's like something out of a sci-fi movie. You need key fobs to get indoors. There's sliding glass contraptions. There's more light switches on every single wall than I've ever seen in my entire life. They control speakers, mood lighting—you name it. Before I know it, I'm there for eight hours, and I decide, I'm not going to bother checking into a hotel, I'm going to sleep here," said Punk.

He also stated that he spent the night in one of the most high-tech facilities he'd ever seen before appearing on RAW in Hartford.

"The place is nicer than most apartments I've ever lived in. So, I just stayed there. I had to be careful thought because certain doors I couldn't close behind me. Otherwise, I would not be able to get back in. So, I was just like The Phantom of the Opera. I was just lurking in the hallways, causing mischief causing problems," said Punk.

CM Punk appeared on Monday Night RAW after leaving WWE HQ

CM Punk has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and the two stars have been firing shots and cutting promos on weekly television for a while. Both stars are currently on the injured list.

The Second City Saint got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble match, and The Scottish Warrior suffered an elbow injury at WrestleMania XL. However, the injury hasn't kept the stars away from each other on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk appeared moments after Drew McIntyre left the building. The star went to the ring and cut a promo on the star, hinting that he would appear at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024 if he had to.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk? Sound off!

Credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback