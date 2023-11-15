The real leader of The Judgment Day will be none other than the 6-time champion, according to WWE Universe

The Judgment Day has left the WWE Universe speechless after a recent episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of Survivor Series 2023. However, fans are convinced that there's more going on with the faction, and the real leader of the heinous stable will be none other than the six-time champion.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day revealed that there are no leaders, and the group works cohesively to achieve their individual goals on Monday Night RAW. However, over the past few months, it became evident that Rhea Ripley has been calling shots for the stable when they need it the most.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley shook hands with Drew McIntyre, who helped the heinous stable to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The WWE Universe is convinced that McIntyre will join the stable and eventually become their real leader in the coming weeks or months.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The fans are convinced that Drew McIntyre is turning into something he despised when he faced The Bloodline for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This could also allow McIntyre to lead a stable and possibly kick Damian Priest out of the faction in the coming weeks or months.

The Judgment Day will most likely add Drew McIntyre as their fifth member for WWE Survivor Series 2023

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day started feuding with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after the make-shift team won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane 2023. However, they lost it back to the former champions in around two weeks.

Meanwhile, the heinous stable has been feuding with Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn for months in pursuing gold on Monday Night RAW. Earlier this month, Adam Pearce announced that the team of Rhodes, Uso, Rollins, and Zayn will face The Judgment Day in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest officially made JD McDonagh a member of the stable. McDonagh will also be entering WarGames alongside the villainous stable. However, it seems like another member will be added to the mix.

In the same episode, Drew McIntyre revealed that he's in cahoots with Rhea Ripley after he cost Uso and Rhodes the match against the evil stable. The Scottish Warrior will likely be the fifth member of the team entering his second WarGames match.

Who do you think will be the final member of Team Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

