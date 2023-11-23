"The real LWO" - Fans react to Zelina Vega replacing 39-year-old star ahead of SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to Zelina Vega hilariously replacing a member of Latino World Order ahead of SmackDown.

Santos Escobar did the unthinkable at Crown Jewel and helped Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion. The former LWO member left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron and the popular YouTuber spotted them. He blasted the 2023 Hall of Famer in the face to become the new United States Champion.

Escobar followed up his actions at Crown Jewel with a heinous attack on Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. The 39-year-old smashed Mysterio's leg into the steel steps and then sent him a nasty message following the legend's successful surgery.

Ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand, WWE on Fox's official X account asked fans to name the best faction in the promotion. Mia Yim gave her answer, The O.C. earlier today, but now Vega has thrown the LWO's name into the hat. However, Vega included a hilarious image in her post and photoshopped Carlito over Santos Escobar's face in LWO.

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega on LWO possibly getting another female member

Zelina Vega is happy being the only female member of the Latino World Order.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Zelina Vega was asked if she had any interest in another female superstar joining the faction. Vega noted that anything was possible, but disclosed that she is happy being the first and only female in LWO.

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now." [From 1:39 onwards]

Zelina Vega has proven to be a phenomenal manager and an excellent in-ring performer as well. She recently claimed that she would like to manage Randy Orton in WWE someday. The Viper is scheduled to make his return this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran moving forward.

Who will you be rooting for in the singles match between Carlito and Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.