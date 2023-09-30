'The revenge is gonna be sweet' - Fans react to Rhea Ripley's cryptic message ahead of next week's WWE RAW

Nia Jax made her return to WWE a few weeks back when she attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during their Women's World Championship bout in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has since been out of action as she has not been medically cleared yet. Ripley recently sent a cryptic message on Twitter where she posted a picture of Jax's attack on her.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the fans have since reacted to this post, and a majority of them believe that the Women's World Champion will be returning soon to get her revenge against The Irresistible Force. Some even think that Ripley could potentially show up at next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jax has been on a path of destruction since her return to the company. She was last seen in action during last week's episode of RAW when she defeated Zoey Stark in a singles competition. It would be interesting to see if Ripley would be able to stop the former Women's Champion.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley does not trust JD McDonagh yet

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE's recent history. Every member of the group walked out of Payback 2023 as a champion in their own respective clashes.

Despite all the success, the fearsome faction has looked to recruit new members to their group in recent weeks. Their priority target has been Main Event Jey Uso. However, they have consistently overlooked JD McDonagh despite his best efforts to help them.

In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mami was asked about her thoughts on potentially adding the Irishman to their faction. Ripley said that she was skeptical about the former NXT star's intention to join the group.

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too, just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him," Rhea said.

Meanwhile, McDonagh was last seen in action during last week's episode of RAW. He played a massive role in ensuring that The Judgment Day's duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor retained their Tag Team Titles.

Would you like to see a Rhea Ripley-Nia Jax feud down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.