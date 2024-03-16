The Rock could become WWE's new on-screen authority figure, says wrestling veteran

A wrestling veteran believes that The Rock's charisma and star power could make him a great on-screen authority figure in WWE, similar to Vince McMahon. The legend in question is Kevin Sullivan.

Earlier this year, Dwayne Johnson officially joined the TKO Board of Directors and has left no stone unturned to showcase his power ever since he returned to Friday Night SmackDown. In his feud with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on The Road to WrestleMania 40, the former WWE Champion has reminded the RAW Superstars that he is their new "boss." on countless occasions.

The Great One also asserted that if The Visionary kept running his mouth, he would make the World Championship around his waist disappear and told The American Nightmare that he would not get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

During his promo on the latest episode of SmackDown, The People's Champion gave himself a new nickname, "The Final Boss." All signs lead to Hollywood Rock abusing his power and flaunting his new position to everyone.

Speaking on Tuesday With The Ticketmaster, Kevin Sullivan was asked to share his two cents on whether he thinks there's a place for The Rock to take an on-screen authority role in WWE soon. The former WCW booker said:

"I think it's a good idea. It's a great idea, they could always switch it back if they feel they need it," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The Rock took shots at Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dwayne Johnson hyped the Memphis crowd by holding a concert in the middle of the ring.

The Brahma Bull took massive shots at Cody Rhodes by recollecting his former gimmick and also sent a message to Rhodes' mother. During his concert, The Rock said:

"Dusty's youngest son, was just what he feared, he tried to raise him right, but turned out too weird, that's when Dusty said with total frustration, that d**gs and cheap c**doms was a bad combination, I know it keeps Cody awake, to know he wasn't planned and he was a mistake."

Only time will tell if The Great One will take on a Vince McMahon-esque authority figure role on WWE TV. As of now, the WWE Universe is excited to see how many more layers The Final Boss has up his sleeves during his heel run ahead of WrestleMania 40.

