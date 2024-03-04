"The Rock comes home" - The People's Champion hypes up his arrival at upcoming WWE show

The Rock recently took to social media to send a message ahead of his next WWE appearance on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The People's Champion acknowledged Roman Reigns and challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match. The Bloodline is expected to face the team of Rhodes and Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

On Instagram, The Rock hyped up his upcoming WWE appearances and shared a video.

"Lightin’ MF’s up. DALLAS 3/8 American Airlines Arena. MEMPHIS 3/15 Fed-Ex Forum. The Rock comes home baby ~ people’s champ #SMACKDOWN @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

Tommy Dreamer discussed the possibility of WWE legend Hulk Hogan confronting The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is in a war against The Bloodline and has promised to hunt Roman Reigns and his faction on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

According to Tommy Dreamer, Hulk Hogan could side with The American Nightmare. On the Busted Open podcast, he said:

"We know about all legends deals. We know about all this stuff. I'd break out everybody for Night Two. Hey, I call in Rikishi. I call in any Bloodline member who's gonna be able to do something. You bring them there. And I also go, if this is Cody's night, you bring in the Hulk Hogans, you bring in the John Cenas, you bring in anybody who held that title or anybody who's like, 'You wanna be the face? Do you realize what this means?' And all these little different endorsements."

Dreamer discussed how The Great One's potential confrontation with The Hulkster could go down:

"I mean, could you imagine if The Rock hits a Rock Bottom and then you hit Hulk Hogan's music? And all that [The] Rock has to do is go to the floor, have a staredown like they did back in the day, and then go for a punch, block the punch, and take a punch."

WWE has yet to confirm a match involving The Rock for WrestleMania 40. However, the Hollywood megastar is expected to compete in Philadelphia.

Do you think there are cracks in The Bloodline involving Roman Reigns and The Rock? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!