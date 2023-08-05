"The Rock comes out", "Priest will cash in on him" - Wrestling world makes bold predictions ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023

The SummerSlam 2023 is just a few hours away, and wrestling fans have already made their quirky yet bold predictions ahead of the event.

This year's Biggest Party of the Summer will feature an intriguing and promising match card for fans. Major feuds include Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair.

Other bouts include Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Slim Jim Battle Royal, Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet.

Ahead of the most significant event after WrestleMania 39, WWE Universe has shared crazy predictions about potential returns and winners emerging on the show.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans shared that SummerSlam 2023 would witness a return of The Rock to humble his cousin Roman Reigns to set up a match at Survivor Series.

I hate destiny, it is my favorite game. @Dhenk07 @WrestleOps The rock comes out and sets up Roman vs rock at survivor series

rafay👑❤️ @Rafay_ali32 @WrestleOps Roman beat jey while celebrating rock will return

Another set of fans noted The Demon King would beat The Visionary, but Damian Priest would cash in his Money in the Bank contract his Judgment Day stablemate.

Jack Diehm 🇦🇺 @jackiechan126_ @WrestleOps Finn's winning, but Priest will cash in on him straight away. Making this reign shorter than his Universal title run

The Rosencoaster @KicknOut2 @WrestleOps Balor steals the title with help from Priest, further adding another layer to their issues. Balor paranoid that Priest might cash in on him and that’s why he helped him win in the first place.

𝕁𝕏𝕃 @IamJXL @WrestleOps Rhea and Dom help Priest to cash in on Balor, making Priest their new leader.

A fan said WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, who has been on a long hiatus, may return at SummerSlam 2023 to attack The American Nightmare after his match against The Beast.

aidan @jotaonthewings @WrestleOps Bray wyatt attacks cody rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer could appear at SummerSlam 2023

As per the latest reports, Hall of Famer Kid Rock is set to appear in The Biggest Party of the Summer's video package.

The 52-year-old rapper also made his presence at last year's show. However, WWE Universe witnessed Kid Rock's cameo in a bizarre manner.

According to WrestleVotes, on 5th August, the Hall of Famer is reported to feature during SummerSlam's cold open bit. He may narrate the event's promotional video with his voiceover in the background.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes This years SummerSlam cold open will feature everyone’s favorite rockstar, WWE Hall of Famer, Kid Rock.

The 36th annual event of Biggest Party of the Summer will be held at Ford Field Arena in Detroit, Michigan, with a capacity of 80,000 fans attendance. The Premium Live Event will kickstart at 8 PM EST.

It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar or legend will make a massive return to start a rivalry with current superstars after SummerSlam 2023.

What do you think of wrestling fans' predictions of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer? Sound off in the comments section below.

