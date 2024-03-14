The Rock continues to hint at betraying The Bloodline with one specific move on WWE SmackDown, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes The Rock has continued to hint at betraying the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with how he stands apart from The Bloodline inside the ring.

The Brahma Bull joined The Bloodline a few weeks ago. He has since acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief and challenged Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a massive tag team match on night one of WrestleMania XL. However, many expect The Rock to turn on his cousin.

During a recent episode of The Experience, Cornette pointed out that The Great One always stands aloof from The Bloodline whenever he joins the group in the ring. He claimed this would be pointed out later when The Rock potentially betrays Reigns.

"Have you noticed he always, when they're in the ring, he stands alone and to the left of the rest of the group to the point now it's always that way to where I'm pretty sure when the inevitable happens, they're gonna f***ing go back to that and they might even show a little clip and say he was never part of us," he said. [1:57 - 2:18]

Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

During the confrontation, The Visionary accepted the Hollywood megastar's challenge to the tag team match at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, The Rock informed Rhodes that if he failed to dethrone Reigns at this year's Show of Shows, The American Nightmare would never receive another shot at the championship.

The wrestling legend also made another insulting comment about Rhodes, leading the latter to slap him. On Monday, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner stated that the slap was a receipt for The Rock slapping him at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. It would be interesting to see if the feud between The Brahma Bull and Rhodes will continue after WrestleMania.

