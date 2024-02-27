The Rock endorses major product with a hilarious throwback ahead of WWE SmackDown appearance

WWE legend The Rock is surely making headlines with his upcoming schedule on Friday Night SmackDown, and did not miss out on promoting his energy drink brand.

Dwayne Johnson is a co-founder of ZOA Energy, which is marketed as a "better-for-you" energy drink. Fans were left buzzing after the 51-year-old legend teased the latest "BD(wayne)E" marketing campaign for his energy drink on February 19.

The commercial featured everyday people morphing into The Rock himself after taking a sip of ZOA, showcasing the drink's supposed power to unleash your inner champion.

Taking to X recently, the newest Bloodline member shared a new clip addressing 'What Is Big Dwayne Energy and What is Not?' in the process of endorsing ZOA Energy.

The former WWE World Champion threw a hilarious throwback by appearing in his iconic signature look from the mid-1990s, sporting a black turtleneck, gold chain, and black fanny pack combination.

"And to think years ago, this a**hole thought to himself, 'damn I look good today' before leaving the house dressed like this 😂👊🏾🙋🏽‍♂️ BDE ❓❓Everyone and everything’s got that BDE baby 🙀😈😉🫵🏾 #BigDwayneEnergy #ZOAEnergy @zoaenergy. ps — very cool to see everyone’s insane reaction to our new ZOA campaign. This was a fun one. ~ team fanny packers," he wrote.

WWE RAW star seemingly confirms alliance with The Rock after an unprovoked attack on Becky Lynch

Even though the 51-year-old WWE legend did not appear on Monday Night RAW, his presence was felt on the show.

Following an intense promo battle between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, Nia Jax attacked the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match winner. A Twitter user drew up a theory suggesting that Dwayne Johnson sent The Irresistible Force to attack Seth Rollins' wife.

The former RAW Women's Champion also reposted the tweet, which has seemingly ignited speculation that she is indeed secretly working with The Rock.

As of now, The Brahma Bull is scheduled to be part of the next three episodes of Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Universe is excited to see how the Samoan star would react to Cody Rhodes' challenge he made in Perth, Australia.

What did you think of The Rock's hilarious throwback while promoting his line of products? Sound off in the comments section below.