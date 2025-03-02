  • home icon
  • The Rock made "last minute" changes to Elimination Chamber, say WWE fans: "That doesn't work for The Final Boss"

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:13 GMT
The Rock returned to WWE last week on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Rock had the world engaged for his segment at WWE Elimination Chamber, with Cody Rhodes answering his unexpected offer after a few days of thinking. The segment had a lot of spotlight, with major implications on the WrestleMania 41 card and also the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

While the segment was expected to air after the women's tag team match, things changed at the last minute, and the unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took place instead. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also stated that the segment was originally supposed to air before Owens vs Zayn.

While the reason for the change is currently unknown, fans have taken to the internet making predictions for the possible change. With the Final Boss involved in the segment, fans have speculated that The Rock won't take a mid-card spot at the premium live event. Rather, he would like to feature himself in the main event spot.

WWE Universe&#039;s predictions to the sudden change in plans for Elimination Chamber [Image credits: Twitter]
While the segment might air right before the Men's Elimination Chamber match, with The Rock having massive power as a TKO board member, anything could happen.

Fans will now have to wait and see when the segment takes place and what happens when both The Final Boss and Cody Rhodes come face to face.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
