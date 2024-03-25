The Rock makes a bold statement ahead of his match at WrestleMania 40; taunts Cody Rhodes

We are just two weeks away from WrestleMania. The Rock is set to appear on this week's RAW, and he recently sent a bold message to let his opponents know what's in store for them at The Show of Shows. The Great One is all set to make history once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All and is looking forward to making a statement this year by defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Dwayne Johnson returned to the WWE earlier this year to settle the dream match affair between him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, once and for all. However, his plans got cut short as Cody Rhodes didn't back down and let The Great One take his place in the main event.

Since then, things have only escalated from both sides, with trash-talking being pushed to its limit as was expected when The Final Boss finally shifted to his corporate heel side, and he's not done yet. The People's Champion made a bold statement on social media, touting himself as being the one to make professional wrestling cool once again and being the hottest heel of the last 20 years.

The veteran also took shots at Cody Rhodes' mother, promising to deliver a special belt with Cody's blood on it at WrestleMania:

"The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting - again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable, and he’s changed the game and raised the bar - again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years. You’re Welcome. F*ck off crybabies. Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you. Your tears. Cody’s blood. My hands. I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes…~ Final Boss."

You can see the message down below:

The Rock needs to undergo a major character shift for his new heel persona, says veteran

The Rock has returned his corporate heel persona for his recent run and dubbed himself "The Final Boss." He first appeared in his natural babyface persona but changed things drastically after the backlash, and Cody Rhodes took back his rightful place in the main event title match against Roman Reigns.

But even after reverting to his heel form, The Great One has received tons of cheers from the fans. Speaking over on The Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE star Matt Morgan suggested the Hollywood star to cut down on the mic so he can lean more towards the heel aspect of his character.

"How many times have I said is Rock really being a heel right now? He's not. He's getting pops nonstop. 'Oh but he's really, he cut his teeth in Memphis, man.' I don't give a sh*t if he cut his teeth in Memphis. Your job is to be the heel. You are this humongous superstar, not just like in Hollywood, but in wrestling and everywhere. People want this guy to run for President. He is as popular as it gets. He needs to cut the mic. No more 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking.'"

The People's Champion seems to be enjoying the admiration and crowd reactions even after handing out insults to the crowd in his promos. We'll have to see if the people will support him when he stands in the ring next to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

What do you think of The Brahma Bull's bold message?