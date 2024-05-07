The Rock makes massive revelation during WWE hiatus: "It's fu**ing hard to do"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to make a massive revelation amid his hiatus from WWE.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year and officially joined The Bloodline. He then teamed up with Roman Reigns to lock horns and defeat the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

However, on the fallout episode of Monday Night RAW after The Show of Shows, The Rock revealed that he would be taking some time off of WWE television due to his commitments in Hollywood but said that he would return to finish his story with The American Nightmare.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram to talk about his current MMA training for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. The Brahma Bull mentioned that after training for 12 weeks for WrestleMania XL, he took some days off to start his MMA training.

The People's Champion also added that even though he grew up in the world of professional wrestling, he felt it was extremely hard.

"It's my second training camp. As you guys know I had a training camp for WrestleMania for 12 weeks. I took 10 days off and then I started this [MMA] training camp. I just really appreciate all the support because it's very new to me. Even though I have grew up in the world of professional wrestling and it's crazy and it's fu**ing hard to do. And you're Suplexed around and you know you're on the road, wrestling 250 days in a year when you do it full-time," The Rock said.

The former WWE Champion added that MMA was a completely new sport to him. He also said that he had a lot of respect for the MMA fighters before talking about his training and nutrition program.

"But this combat sports and MMA is new to me. I have a base in wrestling from pro wrestling and a little bit of amateur wrestling that I did but this is a whole new world. And I approach this with just a boundless amount of respect for the fighters, the men and the women, and especially you know the OGs, the Godfathers, like Mark Kerr... This is truly a team effort to be able to do something like this," The Rock added.

What the future has in store for The Final Boss remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin said he wanted to take down The Rock

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently commented on The Rock's Instagram post, where the latter shared a video of Day One of his MMA training for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. Corbin hilariously wrote that he would take down The Brahma Bull if he got the part in the movie.

"If I get the part, I'm taking you down haha. I still owe you @therock," Baron Corbin commented.

It will be interesting to see what The Great One has planned for his impending return to WWE.

