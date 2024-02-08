"The Rock must retire," "Leave WWE forever" - Fans react to 38-year-old star's bold message ahead of WrestleMania Kickoff

The Rock has been receiving a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe since he returned to the promotion and seemingly took Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a major star's message ahead of the WrestleMania Kickoff in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE and acquired more power in the company after becoming a board member at TKO Group Holdings. Last week on SmackDown, the Hollywood star appeared after Cody Rhodes told Roman Reigns that he would not challenge him at WrestleMania. Rhodes then shook Rocky's hand and left the ring, allowing The People's Champion to have a staredown against Reigns.

Today, The Tribal Chief landed in Las Vegas for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show, which features other notable names from WWE. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Roman Reigns' message ahead of the show and want him to go over The Rock if the two stars compete at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Check out some reactions below:

The WWE Universe has voiced their displeasure regarding the entire scenario that changed the match card for the event.

It will be interesting to see if the management makes any major changes to the card following the kickoff event in Las Vegas.

The Rock was originally set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39

The story between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been brewing since The Big Dog returned to WWE during the Pandemic Era and became The Tribal Chief. However, The People's Champion didn't address or go after his cousin until the beginning of 2024.

Moreover, there were other plans for the two stars that didn't transpire due to Johnson's hectic schedule. Speaking to Pat McAfee, The Rock revealed that they had originally planned a storyline and a match between the two for WrestleMania 39 in California.

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down," he said.

It will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts further once the match gets official in the coming days.

Do you want to see The Rock retire after WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

