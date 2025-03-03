The Rock could be putting together a WWE stable, fans believe

The Rock and John Cena joined forces to take out the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling fans believe The Final Boss could form a faction by adding one more member alongside The Cenation Leader.

Before asking The American Nightmare to be his corporate champion on SmackDown, The Brahma Bull also showed up at WWE Bad Blood following Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns's win over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The Hollywood star pointed three fingers while Cody, Roman, and Jimmy Uso stood inside the squared circle.

Last Saturday, The Rock pointed two fingers after signaling John Cena to take out Cody Rhodes. The Great One's gestures have led to speculations that one more star could align himself with the two former WWE Champions.

Wrestling News shared a graphic on X/Twitter asking the WWE Universe if there is another star in the mix. Many fans supported the theory in the replies, with some of them suggesting who could be the one to join forces with The Rock and John Cena.

Here are some of the replies to the X/Twitter post:

Fans believe The Rock could be putting together a faction. [Photo Credits: Replies on Wrestling News' X post]

An ex-WWE employee proposes a wrestling veteran aligning himself with The Rock

Former WWE floor manager Tommy Carlucci recently proposed a scenario where Paul Heyman would join forces with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci suggested the Wiseman could betray Roman Reigns to go with two of the most popular stars in WWE history. He lauded Heyman and pointed out that the latter would be the perfect person to call the shots in The Rock's absence:

"Hey guys, how would you like to see Wiseman take this over for Rock, and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena, and I've got Rock. What do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Wiseman, the greatest of all time in managers and thinking and everything. Rock goes to the best, right Coach? I'm not gonna be around. I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman," he said. [From 45:52 to 46:21]

You can check out Tommy Carlucci's comments in the video below:

The People's Champion could play a massive role in John Cena's championship clash against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if he can keep The American Nightmare away from the gold this time around.

