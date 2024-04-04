The Rock reacts to WWE's recent announcement about his next appearance ahead of WrestleMania XL

The Rock has taken to social media to comment on WWE's recent announcement regarding his next appearance ahead of WrestleMania XL.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All this Saturday night, The Final Boss will compete in his first match since 2016 when he teams up with his cousin Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. He's currently portraying a heel on TV, and many fans are enjoying his work.

WWE recently took to X to announce that The Rock will be appearing at the WWE World event this Thursday. The Great One reacted to the tweet by stating that he was looking forward to it.

"I look forward to it. Thursday 4pm. - Final Boss #EnjoyTheRide," he wrote.

Vince Russo says The Rock could make Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Brahma Bull returned to WWE so he could face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, plans changed after the WWE Universe voiced their opinions on the internet and rallied behind Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said because of this, The Great One could make The American Nightmare lose to his cousin.

"Rock comes in, CEO of the company, millions of shares, and basically says WrestleMania is going to be the Rock vs Roman, and that's the way they set it up. But then, the Cody Crybabies. You can't see Rock saying, 'You know what, F it, F it. Give the match to the crybabies, give them Cody and Roman, and you know what? He loses?' You can't see... Bro, I am telling you, man."

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have to beat The Bloodline in order for the former to have a fair match with Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Night Two.

