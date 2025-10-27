The Rock receives an interesting one-word message from a long-term Bloodline member amid his WWE absence

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:16 GMT
The Rock was once a member of The Bloodline (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Rock received a one-word message from a long-term Bloodline member, who is now a part of Solo Sikoa's MFT. The superstar in question here is WWE star Tama Tonga.

Tonga recently returned to television and aligned himself with The MFT. He was also the first member to join Sikoa's version of the new Bloodline. Post-WrestleMania XL, Tonga made his debut by attacking Jimmy Uso and soon became the Right Hand Man to his Tribal Chief.

On X, Tonga shared a GIF of The Rock's iconic cutthroat gesture from John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. He also posted a one-word message amid The Final Boss' absence from TV.

"Cutthroat," wrote Tonga.

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Check out Tonga's post on X:

Sam Roberts suggested the idea of The Rock teaming up with Drew McIntyre for John Cena's final WWE match

Sam Roberts suggested the idea of The Rock teaming up with Drew McIntyre for John Cena's final match. Cena will retire from Professional Wrestling in December and hasn't interacted with The Final Boss since his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested the idea of The Rock returning with McIntyre as his "chosen one". He said:

"I would love for The Final Boss to return and announce that he has a ‘Chosen One.’ I would love to see The Final Boss again, put a bow on all of this, and that is a way that he could even do it in Cena’s last match. (…) The Rock comes back, announces he has a Chosen One, and his Chosen One is the same guy who was called the Chosen One when he first showed up in WWE (…) I would like to see The Rock’s chosen one be Drew McIntyre,"

McIntyre is currently scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. A win for the Scotsman would change the landscape within the company.

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

