The Rock receives an interesting one-word message from a long-term Bloodline member amid his WWE absence

The Rock received a one-word message from a long-term Bloodline member, who is now a part of Solo Sikoa's MFT. The superstar in question here is WWE star Tama Tonga.Tonga recently returned to television and aligned himself with The MFT. He was also the first member to join Sikoa's version of the new Bloodline. Post-WrestleMania XL, Tonga made his debut by attacking Jimmy Uso and soon became the Right Hand Man to his Tribal Chief.On X, Tonga shared a GIF of The Rock's iconic cutthroat gesture from John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. He also posted a one-word message amid The Final Boss' absence from TV.&quot;Cutthroat,&quot; wrote Tonga.Check out Tonga's post on X:Sam Roberts suggested the idea of The Rock teaming up with Drew McIntyre for John Cena's final WWE matchSam Roberts suggested the idea of The Rock teaming up with Drew McIntyre for John Cena's final match. Cena will retire from Professional Wrestling in December and hasn't interacted with The Final Boss since his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE.Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested the idea of The Rock returning with McIntyre as his &quot;chosen one&quot;. He said:&quot;I would love for The Final Boss to return and announce that he has a ‘Chosen One.’ I would love to see The Final Boss again, put a bow on all of this, and that is a way that he could even do it in Cena’s last match. (…) The Rock comes back, announces he has a Chosen One, and his Chosen One is the same guy who was called the Chosen One when he first showed up in WWE (…) I would like to see The Rock’s chosen one be Drew McIntyre,&quot;McIntyre is currently scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. A win for the Scotsman would change the landscape within the company.