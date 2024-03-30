The Rock's attack made Cody Rhodes the "most hated man" in WWE, explains Dutch Mantell

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently explained why he believes that Cody Rhodes must be the "most hated man" in the dressing room following The Rock's brutal assault.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare was having a moment with fans ahead of WrestleMania 40. However, Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance in Chicago since he was not advertised for the Red brand show.

The two men locked eyes in an epic staredown before The Great One whispered “Tonight, I’m gonna make you bleed” in Cody's ear, which sent shivers down his spine. True to his words, the 51-year-old legend unleashed a brutal beatdown on The American Nightmare and left him battered and bloodied after the main event of RAW.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager mentioned that Cody Rhodes might be public enemy number one in the locker room because no wrestler, referee, or official lifted a finger to help him when The Rock laid him out.

"I was telling somebody the other day, Cody Rhodes must be the most hated man in the WWE dressing room, because he's getting the dog c**p beat out of him and not one wrestler, or one referee, or one agent goes to help him. And actually, they could make an angle out of this. Seth Rollins, of course he didn't go out there because in his mindset, he wants Cody to get taken out because Cody's standing in his way of getting to where he wants to be," Mantell said [1:23:10 - 1:23:51]

Check out the full episode below:

Dutch Mantell reveals a major shift in WWE following The Rock's return

During the same conversation, the 74-year-old veteran spoke his mind on a major shift that The Rock brought to the table since his WWE return and joining The Bloodline.

The Great One was one of the top stars who helped shape the WWE Attitude Era in the late 90s. Dutch Mantell noted that Dwayne Johnson has re-introduced the good old days as Attitude Era 2.0.

"But this looks like the Attitude Era 2.0 and it started all over again. But it took somebody like The Rock to reintroduce it and it go introduced in the best way possible last Monday Night on RAW," Mantell continued. [1:23:54 - 1:24:15]

Last night on SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that by the orders of Roman Reigns, The Rock unleashed an attack on Cody Rhodes. Fans will be waiting to see if The American Nightmare appears on the upcoming episode of RAW ahead of WrestleMania 40.

