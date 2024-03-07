The Rock's daughter Ava hits out at racist fan backlash to a WWE announcement

The Rock's daughter Ava recently hit out at racist fans' backlash after a WWE announcement.

On January 23, 2024, she became NXT's youngest General Manager. Three days following that, the former Schism member made her main roster debut as she assisted the General Manager of the blue brand, Nick Aldis, with the Royal Rumble entry draw.

WWE Games has recently uploaded a photo of Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair, as these three superstars were on the WWE 2K24 cover. Reacting to the same, many fans have shared some racist remarks for The EST of WWE.

Ava responded to the fans' backlash, as she took a stand for Belair and stated how disappointed she was with the crowd but not surprised, as such situations keep on happening with the stars.

"disappointed but not surprised… we (black heart emoji) you b," wrote The Rock's daughter wrote.

Check out Ava Raine's tweet below:

Teddy Long shared his honest opinion on The Rock's daughter Ava becoming the General Manager of NXT

Speaking in an interview on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long mentioned how fruitful the decision has turned out for her as she will be able to learn a lot being the youngest General Manager.

He added that he only remembers Vickie Guerrero as the female General Manager, and The Rock's daughter getting to that position is commendable.

"I think she's put in that position to learn. That's a good training position, a good position to learn in. That's why she's there. Like I said, the only woman general manager I remember is Vickie Guerrero, and for her to come in and step in and be a female GM is outstanding." (1:43 - 2:03)

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Raine in the near future.

