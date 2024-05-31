The Rock's daughter Ava reacts to WWE star's brutal shot at Liv Morgan

WWE NXT General Manager Ava has reacted to a brutal shot at Liv Morgan from a popular star. Earlier this year, wrestling legend William Regal appointed The Rock's daughter as the GM of NXT.

Earlier today, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan got into a heated argument following the Women's World Champion kissing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Dirty Dom 'accidentally' helped Morgan retain her title over Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

Vega took a brutal shot at Morgan and Mysterio today on social media and you can check it out by clicking here.

"Yaa except, I’m not embarrassed by losses & go on these weird single white female revenge missions. My people STILL cheered & have my back. You don’t need a new BF, ya need a therapist. But! Now I know where Dom got that dirty s****** look he’s been sporting, kissing your a** 💁🏽‍♀️," wrote Vega.

Ava reacted by stating "well damn" with a hilarious image of a fictional character, Arthur Read, removing his glasses with his eyes connected to them.

You can check out Ava's reaction in her post below:

Bill Apter believes WWE is still trying to find a role for Ava

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Ava as NXT General Manager and suggested that the company could still be trying to find something for her to do on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter noted that the company was still looking for the right role for Ava. He added that she could be too young for the role of GM and doesn't think The Rock is forcing the company to have his daughter featured in NXT.

"Listen, they are obviously trying to find a role for her [Ava]. They're trying to find the right spot for her. I don't know if she comes across with the right authority yet if she's too young for that part. I don't think her dad, The Rock, has said that 'I'm on the board of directors, I want my daughter to have this', I don't think that's what's happening," said Apter.

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes on the WWE RAW following WrestleMania and warned The American Nightmare that he was coming after his title. It will be fascinating to see when The Final Boss returns to WWE.

It will also be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion decides to do with Ava in the months ahead.

