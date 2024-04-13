The Rock's surprising plan to s*rew Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, despite absence predicted by veteran

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English believes The Rock could still try to mess with Cody Rhodes despite being absent from WWE TV.

The Final Boss returned earlier this year to join The Bloodline and feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Although he and Roman Reigns defeated The American Nightmare and The Visionary in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Rock failed to help his cousin retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two.

On RAW After WrestleMania, The Final Boss confronted Rhodes. The wrestling legend told the new champion that although he had to leave for a while, he would go after the title upon his return. Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Aiden English suggested that The Rock might continue to mess with The American Nightmare during his absence.

"I think the story will be with The Rock. I don't think he'll be, he'll still be around as he said but not as often. I think whatever this weird back-and-forth between them will, Rock is gonna continue to f*** with Cody in his title matches, specifically. And Cody will continue to have to overcome The Rock. He'll be gone. I think he'll be gone. Cody gets into something. Let's just say with Randy [Orton]. (...) We get to like a title match and Rock does things, and even if maybe it's a babyface Randy Orton who tries to shut up, but The Rock, he's on the board of TKO. This match is a No DQ match. This match, Cody, you can't use the Cross Rhodes," he said.

The veteran added:

"[He's just laying these stipulations from afar.] Yeah. Maybe he's there in person, maybe he's not. Maybe it's the old live via satellite, you know. Even after he's crested the mountaintop, Cody is still getting obstacles thrown into his way and he's overcoming them. He overcomes this one, the next Pay-Per-View in Germany or whatever, he overcomes another until finally he snaps and he's like, he gives The Rock what he wants, 'Fine, you want this? You want me and you? Fine, let's do it on a big stage.' Something like SummerSlam. Maybe we get to Survivor Series. But I think The Rock keeps peppering, poking at him from afar with this authority." [From 04:41 to 06:06]

Check out the video below:

Who will face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France?

Last night on SmackDown, WWE held an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Eliminator Tournament. LA Knight defeated Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar to advance to the final. AJ Styles also reached the final after beating Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio.

The Megastar and The Phenomenal One will now square off in a number-one contender's match next Friday on the Blue Brand. The winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for his title at Backlash France in May.

AJ Styles and LA Knight previously went toe-to-toe at WrestleMania XL, with the latter walking out victorious. It would be interesting to see if The Megastar can defeat The Phenomenal One again to earn another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Do you think The Rock would interfere in Cody Rhodes' title match at Backlash France? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

