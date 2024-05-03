The Rock seemingly reacts to recent rumors surrounding WrestleMania XL

The Rock celebrated his 52nd birthday yesterday. The Brahma Bull has seemingly reacted to recent rumors about him from WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss made his in-ring return to team up with Roman Reigns in a winning effort against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of The Showcase of Immortals. He also made an appearance on Night 2 in an attempt to help The Tribal Chief retain his title against The American Nightmare but to no avail.

The Rock put forth an impressive performance during his match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The People's Champion, however, reportedly arrived three hours late to the show. He recently posted a reel on social media, thanking his fans for all the birthday wishes and seemingly addressing the rumors:

"I believe in humanity. I'm an optimist in that way, regardless of all the bulls**t and fu**king noise that could surround us sometimes. You just got to truck through that kind of stuff... It's easy to be negative. It's easy to criticize. It's easy to be cynical. And there is so much bulls**t and cynicism out there. It's easy because it's all low-hanging fruit," he said.

Watch the entire video below:

WWE Hall of Famer praises The Rock's work ethic

The Rock is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the history of wrestling. Wrestling veteran Mark Henry recently talked about the hard work The Brahma Bull has put in to become one of the best in the business.

During an appearance on The Busted Open Podcast, The World's Strongest Man was asked about his experience living with Dwayne Johnson, as the two veteran performers used to live together during the early stages of their careers. In response, Henry showered praise on the former World Champion for his incredible work ethic while also stating that it was frustrating living with him:

"[How was it being living with The Rock?] Frustrating... Dwayne did not become The Rock by accident. There's nobody in the history of wrestling I think that practiced and thought about who he wanted to be more than him. I remember hearing him practicing promos in his room. And then there'd be randomly, 'Hey man, what are you watching?' 'Oh man, I'm watching...' 'It doesn't matter what you're...' I'm like, 'Man, stop doing that sh*t, man, please. I'm begging you... He's the most study guy I've been around. There ain't nobody that worked harder than him, never...," said Henry.

The Rock has been a prominent part of WWE programming since he was appointed a member of the TKO Board of Directors. However, it remains to be seen when he will return to television.

