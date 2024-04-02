The Rock sends a non-PG two-word message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after destroying them on WWE RAW

The Rock had a message for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after the brutal beatdown on the two superstars on WWE RAW.

The Bloodline stood tall at the end of tonight's edition of RAW following a beatdown on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Great One and The Tribal Chief showed no mercy to their WrestleMania XL opponents.

WWE has now shared a clip of The Rock and The Bloodline heading backstage after the beatdown. The Brahma Bull can be seen uttering the following words: "Fu*k them!"

Hollywood Rock was one of the best characters in pro wrestling back in the early 2000s. The gimmick soon reached its end in mid-2003 when Dwayne Johnson left for Hollywood again. Many fans had lost all hope of ever seeing the legendary character on WWE TV again.

Johnson made his big return earlier this year and turned heel shortly after. He has been feuding with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ever since.

Rock is all set to wrestle his first WWE match since 2016 at WrestleMania XL Night 1. At WrestleMania 32, he squashed Erick Rowan in six seconds.

