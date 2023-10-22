The Rock sends a two-word message to Rhea Ripley

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram to send a message to Rhea Ripley as he reacted to her recent workout video.

Ripley, the reigning Women's World Champion in WWE, is set to defend her title in a Fatal Five-Way Match at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

Taking to Instagram, The Eradicator posted a video of her intense bicep workout. The Rock reacted to the same with a two-word message.

"F*ck yeah," commented The Rock.

A few weeks back, The Rock returned to WWE for the first time in four years. Alongside Pat McAfee, The Great One confronted Austin Theory on SmackDown.

There have been rumors of him possibly competing at next year's WrestleMania 40, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Rhea Ripley made a bold prediction for her championship reign in 2024

Rhea Ripley has made a bold prediction regarding her reign as the Women's World Champion.

During an interview with Allan and Carly, Ripley was asked if she fears losing the Women's World Title before the Elimination Chamber premium live event in 2024. The show will be hosted in Australia. Ripley said:

"Do the one thing that I always do that's bring the brutality. At the end of the day, Mami is always on top. And I am not going to lose my Women's World Championship before Australia, it's not going to happen. People could try and take it off me, but I promise that I am going to walk in the champion, and I am going to walk out the champion."

Ripley has the daunting task of defending her title against four other women at Crown Jewel. She is set to step in the ring with Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler.

