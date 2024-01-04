The Rock shares incredible 2023 recap; includes heartwarming WWE footage with John Cena

WWE legend The Rock recently took to social media to share an incredible 2023 recap, which included his SmackDown return and heartwarming hug with John Cena backstage.

The Rock is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. He won several championships during his time as a full-time competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. The Great One feuded with numerous top names, including Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena.

The People's Champion made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment on the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he met several superstars backstage, including the 16-time World Champion. The footage of the duo's hug broke the internet.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to share a recap from last year, including the time he spent with his family and his return to WWE, where he hugged John Cena. In the post's caption, the Hollywood megastar mentioned that he was thankful for the blessings and learnings in 2023 and was looking forward to 2024:

"Thank you for the lessons, blessings, and learnings 2023. We welcome 2024 with open arms 🤗L.F.G. 🖤💪🏾🫱🏼‍🫲🏾 🥃@stevierayvaughanofficial," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Former WWE writer believes the company might book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40

The Rock made his latest return to World Wrestling Entertainment on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. During his appearance, he called out Roman Reigns, which started rumors of their potential match at WrestleMania 40.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the company might be looking to book a match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

"I guarantee you, bro. With Endeavor, [The] Rock is the match they want. That is the mainstream match. Cody is a wrestling match, bro. And I don't think they're thinking, 'Okay, Roman will go over Rock to give Cody the title.' I just don't think they're thinking that way."

Some fans want The Rock to lock horns with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for his future.

Do you think The Great One will dethrone The Head of the Table as the Undisputed Universal Champion?