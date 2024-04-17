The Rock swears revenge on WWE Legend, "Payback's a *****"

Former WWE Champion The Rock has called out The Undertaker for the latter's actions at WrestleMania XL earlier this month. On Night Two of WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline attempted to ruin Cody's WWE Championship dreams.

With odds severely stacked against Cody, several superstars and WWE Legends sided with The American Nightmare, including The Undertaker. After laying the smackdown on his former rival, John Cena, The Great One set his sights on whipping a battered Cody Rhodes with his weight belt. However, just as he was about to unleash his fury on Rhodes, the dreaded dong sent shockwaves through the arena.

The lights went off, and when they eventually arrived, Taker was standing in the ring behind The Final Boss. The Phenom choke slammed The Rock to clear the path for Cody.

The Rock took to his social media accounts on Wednesday and threatened The Phenom while posting pictures of the assault on that fateful night.

"Payback's a ***** for you - but fun for me!" wrote The Final Boss.

When will The Rock return to WWE TV?

With The Rock sending threats to The Undertaker and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, one has to wonder when exactly he'll exact his revenge.

On the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL, Dwayne Johnson informed Cody and the WWE Universe that he "had to go away for a bit." But what does that mean, and when will he come back?

According to reports earlier this month, the multi-time WWE Champion's latest film, The Smashing Machine, will go on the floors in May 2024, and he is expected to wrap up the schedule by August.

While the chances of seeing The Great One in action this year remain sparse, one can expect the legendary wrestler to hype his rivalry with The American Nightmare via social media or via in-ring promos. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics will play out leading into WrestleMania 41.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Will The Rock return to WWE TV this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback