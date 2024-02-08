"The Rock wants in on this too?" - WWE fans demand Triple H make absolutely no changes to major WrestleMania match

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to demand Triple H not make any changes to a major WrestleMania 40 match.

After winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bayley expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, things took a massive turn on last week's episode of SmackDown when Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane attacked The Role Model. The 34-year-old then chose to challenge SKY for the Women's Championship at The Show of Shows.

A fan recently took to Twitter to say that IYO's match against Bayley should remain a one-on-one bout after rumors of Dakota Kai possibly joining to make it a Triple Threat.

One asked The Game to keep it a singles match.

A Twitter user hilariously took a dig at The Rock, asking if the latter wants in on this match, too.

Another fan wrote that Triple Threat Matches make Royal Rumble wins pointless.

Some more fans wanted to see a singles match between IYO SKY and Bayley.

This fan took a hilarious dig at The Rock, saying he might take Bayley's spot.

One user wrote a Triple Threat Match between Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai should happen at WWE SummerSlam.

Some more fans wished for the bout to remain one-on-one.

WWE Superstar Bayley thanked her family and fans for sticking around

After winning the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble, Bayley took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself pointing at the WrestleMania 40 logo.

The Role Model wrote that she was grateful for all the messages she received after winning the Rumble:

"I truly can’t thank everyone enough for all the love I’ve received over this past weekend. On my flight home today I was able to go through all the messages and really soak in every word. It was pretty crazy to see how many people from all different walks of my life, past and present, knew how special this night was for me. And not just in the obvious way, but in all the real ways," she wrote.

Bayley also mentioned that she appreciated everyone, including her family and fans, who stuck around with her all these years:

"I appreciate each and every one of you. To my friends, my chikas, my family, my coworkers, my locker room, my idols, all the way to the fans who’ve stuck around on my journey for all these years - thank you for making me feel so damn special. I’ll never forget that feeling," she added.

Many fans want The Role Model to dethrone IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the duo's future.

Do you want Dakota Kai to be involved in Bayley vs. IYO SKY? Let us know in the comments section below.

