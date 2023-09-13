"The story behind it can't be matched" - Major challengers for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 trumps Cody Rhodes, according to WWE fans

The wrestling world is in favor of Cody Rhodes becoming WWE Champion, but not necessarily beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, it seems like some fans are not on board for Rhodes to face Reigns once again at WrestleMania. Some fanbase prefers something new, which means a first-time-ever blockbuster clash at the Show of Shows next year that has been building for a long time.

Roman Reigns should defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, opines fans. While there are still plenty rooting for The American Nightmare's coronation, Reigns receiving his comeuppance at the end of the day can be done in different ways.

While the CM Punk match is a wild card with the possibilities slim, LA Knight is one of the fastest-growing stars on the roster. WWE could pull the trigger on The Megastar next year, but many feel dethroning Reigns may not be the best direction for him.

This leaves us with Reigns vs. Rhodes II or The Bloodline Fatal Four Way. Check out some fan reactions who are favoring the latter below:

WWE fans who are in favor of The Bloodline Fatal 4-Way

Those in favor of Cody Rhodes have even added that if he is not booked to win, then there is no point in a rematch. Some feel The Tribal Chief may surpass the reign of Hulk Hogan between 1984 to 1988, which was a total of 1,474 days, in which case, it is best to leave Rhodes out of the picture.

Roman Reigns answers which WWE faction he favors over the other

He may be The Head of the Table of the Samoan family on WWE television, but before The Bloodline's era, there was The Shield. Roman Reigns was part of the iconic trio, albeit he wasn't as mature and capable as he is today.

While his in-ring career was more than satisfactory, something seemed missing. All of that changed when Reigns donned the role of The Tribal Chief in 2020.

During his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Reigns stated that while all members of The Shield went on to become world champions, none of his family members managed to do that yet.

"That’s easy,” Reigns said, tactfully aware of the current storyline and respectful of the past one. “I’m so much better than the old Roman Reigns. The Bloodline has the twins and their teamwork. That’s something you would want, but Moxley and Seth Rollins are both former heavyweight champions. There lies another huge problem. But I’m such a better competitor and performer now. That’s where the big swing goes. So I’ll go Bloodline."

Which match do you prefer out of the two aforementioned ones for the Show of Shows main event in 2024? The Bloodline Fatal Four Way or Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II? Sound off your pick (and if anything else) in the comments section below.

