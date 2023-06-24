The Street Profits suffer unexpected loss for the second week in a row on WWE SmackDown

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits collided with Pretty Deadly in a tag team match, which ended in a shocking loss for the former champions.

Last week on the blue brand, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson outlasted several other tag teams and last defeated The Brawling Brutes to win a gauntlet match, making them the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

They will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the gold on the Money in the Bank go-home episode of SmackDown. On this week's show, they were guests on Grayson Waller's talk show, where they discussed their upcoming match. They were then interrupted by Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, setting up a tag team match.

During the bout, Street Profits performed a double-team move on Prince and went for the cover, but it was broken up by Wilson. Dawkins took out Kit at ringside and their focus was back on Elton Prince. While Ford was on the top rope, he was pushed onto the canvas, and Kit Wilson rolled him up, giving the win to Pretty Deadly.

