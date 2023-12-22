Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended the year with a handful of title defenses. On several occasions, interference from Solo Sikoa helped Reigns emerge victorious. However, fans believe that The Tribal Chief could lose the title if he comes face-to-face against a 6-time champion.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase, which kickstarted his run as a singles star. Unfortunately, The Archer of Infamy has gotten fewer and fewer chances on his own and ended up working in the tag team division alongside Finn Balor as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

Meanwhile, he has failed to cash in the contract on numerous occasions against Seth Rollins. The WWE Universe reacted to a recent post on X, and fans want Priest to successfully cash in his contract and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns or the next champion.

Check out some reactions below:

Many believe that a successful cash-in on Roman Reigns is possible as Damian Priest has The Judgment Day on his side to eliminate the likes of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso during the cash-in. Moreover, fans also want to see him cash in on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 after he possibly defeats The Tribal Chief.

Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' place in the promotion, according to current WWE champion

Roman Reigns has dominated the company over the past three years, ever since he returned to the promotion and became The Tribal Chief. However, the champion has never appeared more vulnerable and new threats have risen across all brands.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley praised current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest and said he's ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in the promotion.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

The Judgment Day can give Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso tough competition if the heinous stable decides to go after The Tribal Chief for the title.

Do you want to see Damian Priest cash in on Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.