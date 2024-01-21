"The Tribal Joker," "The Tribal Chief's little Big Dog" - WWE Universe questions the booking of 30-year-old star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against three top stars at Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, fans reacted and questioned a rising star's booking after almost being squashed during a singles match.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa faced Randy Orton in a one-on-one match in the main event. In the end, The Viper defeated The Tribal Heir ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. However, the match was pretty one-sided, according to the fans.

After the show, fans questioned the booking of Solo Sikoa heading into WrestleMania 40. Moreover, the WWE Universe believes that the management hasn't been consistent with The Tribal Heir's booking as one should not be losing matches after a big win over John Cena.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Heir should have had a meaningful feud on Friday Night SmackDown or dissension within the faction in some form. However, the management decided to go in a different direction, and fans have slowly turned away from Solo Sikoa and his run on the brand.

Wrestling veteran criticizes major booking issue with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown during Roman Reigns' absence

In 2022, Solo Sikoa received his main roster call-up when he distracted Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Later, he joined Friday Night SmackDown and The Bloodline as The Enforcer. After dominating the brand for a while, Sikoa fell a bit on the card.

However, management has been inconsistent with Sikoa's booking on Friday Night SmackDown during Roman Reigns' absence. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Bill Apter spoke about The Tribal Heir's booking during his second run on the blue brand.

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up," Bill Apter said. [12:06 - 12:32]

Solo Sikoa lost to LA Knight before securing a major win against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Later, he lost most of his tag team matches and his recent match against Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Heir does next on Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.