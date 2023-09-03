"The TV-14 era is back" - Fans left shocked following unexpected Kevin Owens moment at WWE Payback

During the Pittsburgh Steel City Streetfight at WWE Payback 2023, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn gave it their all against The Judgement Day, stealing the show. The match garnered a great deal of attention online, especially after Kevin Owens got busted open during the match.

After the match spilled to the outside, and became more of a brawl, Kevin Owens was seen sporting a crimson mask, covering his face in red. Apparently, he was cut open while exchanging blows with Dominik, who accidentally elbowed Owens in the forehead. Fans were not expecting to see such a graphic sight during the WWE PLE, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. They mostly saw it as a positive thing, with some even relating it to the TV-14 era.

You can go through what fans had to say regarding the incident on this thread.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came to an end

Owens and Zayn's long and storied rivalry with The Bloodline culminated at WreslteMania Night 1, where they defeated The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Ever since, the duo hasn't backed down from any challenge, and have taken on all comers, but their reign came to an end last night.

The Judgement Day defeated Owens and Zayn, after repeated interferences and disruptions from non-participating Judgment Day members, and JD McDonagh. It started after Dominik attacked the tag team, followed by Rhea spearing Owens through the barricade. It finally ended with Dominik and McDonagh helping Finn get the last laugh, as he pinned Zayn.

Currently, all Judgement Day members are clad in gold. Rhea holds the Women's World Championship, Dom is sporting the North American Championship, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships are raised high above the shoulders of Balor and Priest. Moreover, with Priest walking around with the Money in the Bank briefcase, it is only a matter of time before the group adds another title to their collection.

What do you think of the decision to put the tag team titles on Balor and Priest? Do you think it was the right decision? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

