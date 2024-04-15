The Undertaker discloses how he failed three times rehearsing finish of iconic WWE match: "F*ck it, we'll do it tomorrow"

Most fans of wrestling have their personal favorite match of the immortal "Deadman" of WWE, The Undertaker. Be that as it may, a common sentiment is that the best contest of his career was against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25.

The Undertaker recently discussed the iconic match on his podcast, Six Feet Under. He disclosed that the two legends had rehearsed it three times the day prior, but The Phenom failed to catch Michaels in mid-air.

In the end, the two decided to confront the issue when the time arrived. The following night, they worked a bout so good that many have since claimed it should have been the main event simply because no one else could outshine it.

The finish was especially notable, as Shawn Michaels attempted a moonsault off the top rope, only to be caught in mid-air by The Deadman:

"Only did it once. We practiced it and we could never get it. We just said, 'F*ck it, we'll do it tomorrow, and we hit it. We tried it three times the night before, I missed him every time. We do it in the show and [it was] perfect." [H/T: Fightful]

Since 2009, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker revisited their rivalry several times. The latter ended Shawn's WWE career the following year, but then The Showstopper came out of retirement in 2018 to wrestle a tag team match against The Phenom, also featuring Triple H and Kane.

Kevin Owens wants the WWE Hall of Famer to work one more match...Against him

Shawn Michaels' Crown Jewel 2018 tag team contest was deemed a flop. The veteran was out of touch, and so were the rest of the competitors in the match, according to many WWE fans.

Nevertheless, The Heartbreak Kid is still widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time. Perhaps the right opponent is just around the corner if he is looking for one final showdown to redeem himself?

Kevin Owens told Sportskeeda's Emily Mae during an exclusive interview that he always tries to persuade Shawn Michaels around WrestleMania season to compete in one last match:

"I've said in other interviews, I've been bothering Shawn Michaels every year. Like clockwork around November, I start bothering him about WrestleMania. He says no every time. I don't expect it to change, but I'm gonna keep trying," said Kevin Owens.

Watch the interview below:

As for Mr. WrestleMania himself, if he were to ever grace WWE programming again as an in-ring performer, he wants the match to be against AJ Styles.

