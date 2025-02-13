The Undertaker's honest opinion on WWE's latest signing dissected by former champion

After a shocking WWE debut happened on Tuesday, The Undertaker's reaction and follow-up story on it went viral. Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer dissected The Deadman's comments about former AEW star Ricky Starks.

Just 24 hours after his AEW release was confirmed on Monday, Starks showed up on NXT and cut a promo about starting a "revolution." It made headlines due to how quickly WWE got him signed, not letting him be a free agent for less than a day.

The Phenom went viral after Starks' debut since the Hall of Famer was watching it live with Bubba Ray Dudley. He then told a story about meeting the "Absolute" and how he helped his wife Michelle McCool prepare for her return at the Royal Rumble.

Dreamer discussed The Phenom's comments about Ricky Starks on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast. The ECW Original knew that Starks came in with "baggage" due to how his stint in AEW ended, but someone like The Undertaker saying good things about him makes people wonder about what happened.

"For Undertaker to say, ‘This kid's a good respectful kid,’ that should say something about a persona you see on television as opposed to a persona you don't know behind the scenes. There's a lot of negative baggage that is associated with him, but you also two sides to different stories," Dreamer said. [From 12:08 - 12:30]

Ricky Starks is expected to boost the men's division of NXT that lacks star power outside of Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Ethan Page.

What did The Undertaker say about Ricky Starks?

As mentioned above, The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley were watching NXT live when Ricky Starks made his debut. The living legend then told a story about meeting a young Starks and had nothing but praise for him. But what did The Deadman say about the former AEW star?

The Undertaker said:

"We struck up a conversation, and he told me that he was trying to break in the business, and I sat him, kind of talked to him about different things. And he actually, on one of the Rumbles that Michelle [McCool, Taker’s wife] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring, and he came down and trained with her, and I’ve seen him a few times here and there, and I’ve always had great, great conversations with him. He’s such a good kid, such a respectful kid." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

In addition to The Undertaker, CM Punk also quickly shared a story on his Instagram account praising Starks.

