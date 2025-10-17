The Undertaker, despite being a WWE legend, has recently been under fire regarding the circumstances surrounding his wife Michelle McCool's career. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that he had nothing to do with the whole matter.

The Phenom has been facing accusations that he used his clout to have Mickie James replaced by Michelle McCool in the Legends and Future Greats (LFG) show. Considering how fans adore Mickie, Michelle's entry has not been quite as well-recieved as she would have liked. Undertaker also defended himself on the matter.

Speaking about this on Writing with Russo, WWE veteran Vince Russo stated:

"I do believe him. I would never doubt Taker, ever ever ever ever. No experience I have ever had with the guy, would I ever call him a liar. Ever ever, however, you gotta look at the facts here. First of all Mickie James was on that show... Now you gotta understand something. Mickie James is a beloved figure, beloved. It's not like half of the people love Mickie, no, they love Mickie. So all of a sudden, as beloved as she is, with her experience is replaced by Taker's wife, who oh by the way, is also on the show. That's number one."

The WWE veteran further commented on Undertaker's words

According to Vince Russo, nothing the Undertaker says to defend himself will matter much to the general fanbase.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, he said:

"Number two, now she is Taker's co-host on his podcast and from what I understand, I have never listened to it... From what I understand, she is not very good. So you know, that's what people are looking at. (...) When you look at those two, three things, why Michelle McCool replaced Mickie James. Why is she on his podcast when she is not that good, and why in God's name, what do you expect people to say man?"

As of now, it remains to be seen what the WWE legend plans to do next.

