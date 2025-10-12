  • home icon
  • The Undertaker thanks John Cena and AJ Styles for their "masterclass" at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

The Undertaker thanks John Cena and AJ Styles for their "masterclass" at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 12, 2025
The Undertaker, John Cena vs. AJ Styles
The Undertaker, John Cena vs. AJ Styles (Image Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena and AJ Styles put on a classic at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Following their incredible outing, The Undertaker sent a message to the two legends.

Styles and Cena have both shared ther ring with The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Styles and The Undertaker crossed paths at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match. Meanwhile, Cena and The Undertaker crossed paths at WrestleMania 34 in a match where The Phenom walked out with the win quite comprhensively.

On X, The Undertaker thanked Cena and Styles for their "masterclass" and claimed that their match at Crown Jewel was awesome.

"Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!" wrote The Undertaker.
Check out The Undertaker's post on X:

John Cena had a special introduction for AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena had a special introduction for AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Before their match, Cena handed a note to the ring announcer, Alicia Taylor.

Taylor introduced Styles as the "ace and total boss of the Bullet Club". She also paid homage to Styles' TNA roots on behalf of Cena. Taylor said:

"The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The ace and total boss of the Bullet Club. It is my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time. He is the face that runs the place. The Phenomenal AJ Styles!"

This was the indeed the final clash between Cena and Styles. The two men have crossed paths on multiple occasions since The Phenomenal One's WWE debut in 2016.

Styles got two victories over Cena in 2016, with Cena dethroning The Phenomenal One to win the WWE Championship the following year and becoming a 16-time World Champion. Interestingly enough, Cena won his 17th World Title in 2025.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

