"The Undisputed Champion don't roll with clowns" - Fans react to top star saying he has "unfinished business" with Roman Reigns 

Though they are now on separate brands, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is still clamoring for a rematch against Roman Reigns. However, if the reactions to a recent Twitter post are anything to go by, quite a few fans don't seem too excited about the prospective match anymore.
The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed Universal Title against The Messiah at Royal Rumble 2022. However, that match ended in a controversial fashion after The Head of the Table used a chair to attack Rollins, resulting in a DQ finish.
Fans immediately began to predict that a second match between them could take place anytime soon. As fate would have it, the bout never materialized as they never crossed paths again. In recent times, though, Seth Rollins has openly discussed his desire to have another match against Roman Reigns.
A Twitter post highlighting Rollins' comments has generated mixed reactions from fans. While some believe a rematch between them isn't as anticipated as it was before, others are still looking forward to it.
Check out the reactions below:
Bill Apter wants Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to have a title unification match in WWE
On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine last month, Bill Apter pitched a wild idea about Roman Reigns and Seth Rollin's rematch. Though Apter admires Rollins' work, he believes fans still view Reigns as the real champion.
The veteran wrestling journalist wants WWE to pit The Messiah and The Tribal Chief in a title unification match to determine the top performer in the promotion.
"They were trying to make the world championship the primary belt but I think - and Seth Rollins deserves this - but I think somewhere there's got to be a showdown between the two former Shield members there to decide who is really the one champion, maybe bring them together," said Apter.
WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Championship to be a workhorse title as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship only at select premium live events. As such, it's safe to assume the global juggernaut would not unify the two titles anytime soon as they serve starkly different purposes.
What do you make of a potential rematch between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? Do you think the two could go to war at Survivor Series 2023 later this year? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.