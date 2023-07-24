"The Undisputed Champion don't roll with clowns" - Fans react to top star saying he has "unfinished business" with Roman Reigns 

Though they are now on separate brands, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is still clamoring for a rematch against Roman Reigns. However, if the reactions to a recent Twitter post are anything to go by, quite a few fans don't seem too excited about the prospective match anymore.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed Universal Title against The Messiah at Royal Rumble 2022. However, that match ended in a controversial fashion after The Head of the Table used a chair to attack Rollins, resulting in a DQ finish.

Fans immediately began to predict that a second match between them could take place anytime soon. As fate would have it, the bout never materialized as they never crossed paths again. In recent times, though, Seth Rollins has openly discussed his desire to have another match against Roman Reigns.

A Twitter post highlighting Rollins' comments has generated mixed reactions from fans. While some believe a rematch between them isn't as anticipated as it was before, others are still looking forward to it.

Check out the reactions below:

Ezekiel Enejeta @enejeta001 @WrestlingWCC He can't do business with tribal chief no more, the undisputed champion don't roll with clowns.

Proud Davidson @ProudNd66005280 @WrestlingWCC Seth wants that Roman rub. He knows the only way he'll main event WM in the Roman era is against God mode himself. Blud is just telling the ones in charge what he wants but it's too much now. Everyone wants to main event WM but they don't talk bout it in every interview

Arthur Hartwell Chief 🩸☠️ @Hartwellchief @WrestlingWCC Year 2040 : roman is retired from WWE.

Seth ; Well actually, Roman is this , roman is that , i have unfinished business , blaah ......

#1RandyOrtonSource @BaltOs1Fan @WrestlingWCC Please no.Been there done that too many times.

Matt Bull @MrMattBull @WrestlingWCC Of course, everything is always unfinished, this is WWE

Bill Apter wants Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to have a title unification match in WWE

On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine last month, Bill Apter pitched a wild idea about Roman Reigns and Seth Rollin's rematch. Though Apter admires Rollins' work, he believes fans still view Reigns as the real champion.

The veteran wrestling journalist wants WWE to pit The Messiah and The Tribal Chief in a title unification match to determine the top performer in the promotion.

"They were trying to make the world championship the primary belt but I think - and Seth Rollins deserves this - but I think somewhere there's got to be a showdown between the two former Shield members there to decide who is really the one champion, maybe bring them together," said Apter.

WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Championship to be a workhorse title as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship only at select premium live events. As such, it's safe to assume the global juggernaut would not unify the two titles anytime soon as they serve starkly different purposes.

What do you make of a potential rematch between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? Do you think the two could go to war at Survivor Series 2023 later this year? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.