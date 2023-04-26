"The most unlikely person to compete" for the WWE Championship pays heartfelt tribute on landmark anniversary

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently paid tribute to the prestigious WWE Championship in honor of its 60th anniversary.

The title, which Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns now holds, was first won by Buddy Rogers in April 1963. It has stood as the highest prize in all of sports entertainment and has graced the waists of legends such as Bruno Sammartino, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and many others.

James Ellsworth, who had a prominent run in the promotion from 2016 to 2018, also had a storied feud with AJ Styles. During this time, he vied for the WWE Championship, albeit never winning the gold.

On the 60th anniversary of the esteemed title, Ellsworth took to social media to pay tribute. He stated that even though he was the most "unlikely person to compete" for the coveted title, he was honored to be in the position twice.

"#HAPPYBIRTHDAY to the #WWETitle It turns 60 years old today. In its 60 years existence, I'm one of the, if not the most unlikely person to compete for it. It was a true honor and privilege to be in that position 2 times," he wrote.

You can check out James Ellsworth's tweet below:

Bianca Belair desires a longer WWE title reign than Roman Reigns

Current women's champion Bianca Belair has announced her intention to overtake Roman Reigns as the company's longest-reigning modern-day world champion.

At WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. She has held the title for over a year and defended it multiple times. The EST recently finished one year as champion and defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39 to continue her dominant run.

Belair told AdFreeShows this week that she desired a title run similar to that of Roman Reigns. The EST stated that she wished to remain the champion until next year and have a long title reign.

"I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE. Look at Roman Reigns. I want to go for it all. I want to have a reign like Roman Reigns and break his record, you know? I want to be champion next year," Belair said.

Check out the full interview below:

Bianca Belair joined Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team bout against Damage CTRL this week on RAW. She will defend the title at Backlash on May 6.

What are your thoughts on the 60th-anniversary celebration of the major title? Sound off in the comments section below.

