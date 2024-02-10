"The vision is clear" - WWE fans believe 39-year-old star is being built to face "Gunther at WrestleMania" following SmackDown

Gunther is looking for some challengers for his Intercontinental Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 40. A segment on WWE SmackDown now has fans believing that a 39-year-old star could take a shot at The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

Gunther has been extremely dominant in his current run as the Intercontinental Champion. Not many superstars have been able to give him a tough fight in the ring, and it looks like Jey Uso will be feuding against him for some time.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, fans saw Randy Orton and Sami Zayn compete in a high-profile match to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Zayn was unsuccessful in grabbing a win after he ate an RKO from The Viper.

Following the match, Zayn looked completely dejected. It looks like he has no plans heading into WrestleMania XL after he main-evented the show last year.

However, fans are hopeful that the 39-year-old star will find a spot on the WrestleMania XL match card. The Underdog from the Underground could enter the World Heavyweight Championship match or challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the show. Some people even think that he could win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

Check out some fan reactions to Sami Zayn’s journey to WrestleMania XL below:

A few fans think that Sami Zayn should take on The Ring General at WrestleMania XL.

The constant losses have fans thinking that Zayn is on the same path as Seth Rollins was a few years ago.

Others are hopeful of seeing him in a world championship match at WrestleMania XL.

A Money in the Bank briefcase win could turn his fortunes around in 2024.

Some WWE fans think that Zayn will slip into the midcard position once again.

Sami Zayn rose to prominence as part of The Bloodline. His rise saw him get into some of the biggest matches of his career. WWE should continue to use his popularity to book him in some big matches in 2024.

Gunther could lose his Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

Gunther has been phenomenal as the Intercontinental Champion. He has polished his promo skills to become an even better superstar than he already was in the ring.

Jey Uso recently interrupted The Ring General during his celebration on RAW. The Austrian star, who has held the coveted title for over 600 days, will likely face the former RAW Tag Team Champion in a big match soon.

WWE could continue the rivalry between the two stars heading into WrestleMania XL. Alternatively, Sami Zayn could take the spot for WrestleMania after Uso fails to defeat Gunther in a few matches.

WWE fans could see The Ring General lose his Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows so that he can finally go after a world title. Gunther has had an excellent title reign, and it is time for him to move up to the world championship picture.

Do you want to see Gunther lose his Intercontinental Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

