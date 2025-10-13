The Vision member visibly unhappy on WWE RAW; Seth Rollins should be worried

A member of The Vision appeared unhappy with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Rollins celebrated his win at Crown Jewel: Perth, but he appeared to disregard the contributions of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. To start this episode of RAW, The Vision came out to brag about their wins on Saturday. Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to become the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Champion. Bronson Reed became just the second person to pin Roman Reigns since 2020 in a one-on-one match.However, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion might have bragged too much toward the end of his promo. Seth Rollins claimed that he didn't need anyone to accomplish the things he did. Rollins' comments seemingly frustrated Bron Breakker, who looked angry during that final speech. As fireworks went off on the stage, Breakker could also be observed staring at the World Heavyweight Title. It will be interesting to see how Bron Breakker reacts to the comments in the next few weeks. Breakker has been unhinged since joining The Vision, which makes him unpredictable. Seth Rollins takes shots at CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: PerthSpeaking on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Seth Rollins was unhappy with the chants he was hearing, especially the calls for CM Punk. Rollins then took a shot at his rival, as well as Cody Rhodes, for trying to take down WWE after leaving. &quot;When half of these morons turn their back on this place and tear it down with guys like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, I was here. I carried the flag when it wasn't cool to do it. I was the banner-waver when it wasn't cool to do it. And now here I am, finally, after all this time, getting the recognition I deserve,&quot; Rollins said.Rhodes and Punk famously left WWE in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and would later join AEW. They would eventually return to the biggest wrestling company in the world in 2022 and 2023, respectively.