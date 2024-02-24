"The Visonary's reign will end" - WWE fans want third-generation superstar to dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins took WWE RAW to new heights when he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the modern era. However, fans reacted to his recent statements and believed that the star could potentially face and lose the title at WrestleMania XL against a third-generation star.

Last year, Randy Orton returned from injury at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and annihilated The Judgment Day inside WarGames. The third-generation star left the brand and signed with Friday Night SmackDown to get revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, he didn't defeat The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins expressed his interest in a rematch against The Viper at WrestleMania XL for the title. The WWE Universe reacted to The Visionary's statements and believed that The Viper could win his 15th title in Philadelphia.

Check out some reactions below:

The two superstars are no strangers to each other as they previously competed on the same stage almost nine years ago at WrestleMania 31. It will be interesting to see if the two stars will face each other once again on the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

Seth Rollins' former rival sends him a message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

In 2018, Bobby Lashley made his grand return to the promotion on the night after WrestleMania 34. After feuding with the likes of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, The All Mighty went after gold and crossed paths with Seth Rollins before capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

In 2022, the two stars ended up on the same brand, and Bobby Lashley once again feuded with The Visionary after capturing the United States Championship from Austin Theory. In the end, Lashley lost the title to Rollins when Brock Lesnar interfered.

The two stars haven't crossed paths since then, and their paths have led to different opponents and challenges in the promotion. Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, Bobby Lashley sent a message to the champion and vowed to punch his ticket to Philadelphia:

"Already got one #WWEChamber win under my belt, why not do it again? @WWERollins and I fought for the US Title a couple years ago. And at #WrestleMania, we’re gonna fight for the World Heavyweight Title."

It will be interesting to see which star punches their ticket to WrestleMania XL against Seth Rollins.

Who do you think will win the Men's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section below.