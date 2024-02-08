"The woman to beat Mami is here"- WWE Universe erupts after 29-year-old star pledges revenge against Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars in WWE's division right now. Her path to WrestleMania is being watched carefully by the fans, and they seem to be in favor of Liv Morgan being the next in line against the Australian star.

Liv Morgan recently returned to in-ring action after a lengthy layoff. The 29-year-old was sidelined due to a shoulder injury, but in the storyline, she was written off due to a vicious attack by Rhea Ripley on RAW.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion showed up at the 30th spot in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and lasted till the very end. However, she was eliminated by Bayley and ended up as the runner-up. Following the match, she teased going after the Women's World Champion.

The Judgment Day member and Liv Morgan have a lengthy history with each other. They wrestled as a tag team in 2022 before a loss against Sasha Banks, and Naomi led to Rhea Ripley turning on her partner. They wrestled each other and traded wins, making Liv Morgan the last person to pin the Eradicator.

With the champion writing the former Riott Squad member off TV, the latter has vowed to take revenge and fans were excited about it.

Rhea Ripley opened up about her character in WWE

Rhea Ripley's character in WWE is extremely unique. As part of the Judgment Day, her popularity has skyrocketed in recent years.

She discussed the growth of her character from her days in NXT. She stated that she faced certain uncertainties during her early days on WWE RAW:

"When I was in NXT, I had obviously found my way, my groove, what I was comfortable doing," recalled Ripley. "Then I got moved to RAW while in the pandemic. I didn't know what people thought about me, I didn't know their opinion of Rhea Ripley, [and] I couldn't get that feeling from the crowd because it wasn't there. So it took a lot of trial and error for me to try and figure out what the hell was going on and I just felt like I started to try and please people again and I didn't like that."

The Nightmare will be challenged by Nia Jax in her home country at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. Liv Morgan will be a part of the women's Elimination Chamber match, which will grant the winner a shot at the Women's World Championship.

