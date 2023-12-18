"The woman who beat Mami is returning"- Rhea Ripley to finally get dethroned by 29-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 40, according to fans

Rhea Ripley has been operating on a whole different level for the last year and a half, with her last singles loss in WWE coming in 2022. The last person to pin Mami in one-on-one competition is Liv Morgan and many believe that she will be the one to end the former's ongoing World Women's Championship run.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for the last few months due to a shoulder injury. She was taken out by Rhea before SummerSlam to write her off television. While there is no timeline for her return to action, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to make a comeback soon, most probably during the Royal Rumble season.

Morgan is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Rhea Ripley. The duo used to be a team in 2022 before Mami turned on her partner to start a rivalry. Nonetheless, Liv is the last star to have a pinfall or submission victory over Ripley as the latter went on a rampage after aligning with Judgment Day.

With Rhea still going stronger than ever, many have been wondering who can dethrone her. Fans believe that Liv Morgan has a fair chance given the history between the two.

Rhea Ripley looks set to headline WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley has firmly established herself as the top female star on the WWE roster. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 Night. However, the title was later renamed as the Women's World Championship.

With WWE set to stop over in Perth, Australia for the upcoming Elimination Chamber, Mami has been projected as the face of the premium live event and is most likely to headline the show. Rhea and Dominik Mysterio recently headed over to Australia for the promotion of the event as well. However, it's still unclear who will challenge the Eradicator at the historic show.

Many believe that Mami could face Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. The duo have had a few interactions on WWE TV in the last few months but their paths haven't crossed yet. The Man is currently busy in her feud with Nia Jax and the two women had a heated exchange of words on RAW last week. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, faced Maxxine Dupri on the red brand where she registered another dominant win.

Do you think Liv Morgan can dethrone The Eradicator? Sound off in the comments below.